Karo is the leading national brand of corn syrup and contains no high fructose corn syrup. While Karo Corn Syrup is strongly associated with pecan pie, it brings sweetness to many desserts. Karo has taken this opportunity to demonstrate its appeal by sharing one of its favorite recipes, their extra soft and chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies:

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Quick Facts

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Bake Time: 9 to 11 minutes

Yield: About 4 dozen

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter OR margarine, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup Karo ® Light OR Dark Corn Syrup

Light OR Dark Corn Syrup 1 egg

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 package (12 ounces) semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat butter and sugar with electric mixer in large bowl until fluffy. Beat in corn syrup, egg and vanilla. Gradually beat in flour, baking soda and salt until combined. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop dough by heaping tablespoonfuls onto lightly greased baking sheets. Bake for 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool 1 to 2 minutes on pan; remove from pan to wire rack.

"When consumers enjoy these cookies, they can also celebrate that Karo Corn Syrups are produced from corn grown in the United States," said Dharia. "We encourage our fans to join the conversation on Facebook and share their favorite recipes."

