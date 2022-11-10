Karo Pharma Aktiebolag's application for de-listing has been approved

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karo Pharma Aktiebolag's ("Karo Pharma" or the "Company") application for de-listing has now been approved by Nasdaq. The last day of trading in Karo Pharma's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be 24 November 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Lorenzen, CEO, +46 73-501 76 20, [email protected]

Jon Johnsson, CFO, +46 73-507 88 61, [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication by the contact persons set out above, at 20:00 CET on 10 November 2022.

About Karo Pharma

Karo Pharma offers "Smart choices for everyday healthcare". We own and commercialize reliable original brands within prescription drugs and over-the-counter consumer products. Our products are available in over 90 countries with the core in Europe and the Nordics region. The headquarter of Karo Pharma is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser

Erik Penser Bank AB is the Karo Pharma's Certified Adviser. Contact information: Erik Penser Bank AB, Box 7405, 103 91 Stockholm, Sweden, phone: +46 (0)8-463 80 00, email: [email protected].

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/72/3665316/1664017.pdf Press release (PDF)

