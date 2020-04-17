Kar's Nuts Names Jen Bauer as Chief Marketing Officer

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kar's Nuts, a manufacturer of premium and better-for-you snacking products under the Kar's®, Second Nature® and Sanders Fine Chocolatiers® brands, today announced that Jennifer Bauer has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.

Ms. Bauer brings to Kar's Nuts more than 17 years of marketing experience with consumer-packaged goods companies, including the last seven years in the snacking category. She has joined Kar's from Campbell Soup Company, where she most recently served as Vice President of Marketing on the premium snack brands Snyder's of Hanover® Pretzels, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps® and Lance® Crackers. Ms. Bauer previously held marketing leadership roles at Snyder's-Lance and Diamond Foods, where she worked on the Pop Secret®, Emerald® Nuts and Diamond of California® brands. Her CPG career began at The Clorox Company, working on Hidden Valley Ranch® salad dressings.

Vic Mehren, CEO of Kar's Nuts, said: "Jen Bauer has a sharp understanding of consumer behavior and her ability to turn insights into executable ideas makes her an ideal fit for our growth agenda at Kar's. We're especially pleased that she has joined Kar's at this extraordinary and challenging time to lead our marketing efforts. Jen will focus especially on accelerating our innovation agenda while also playing a key role on our leadership team in helping to set our strategic direction."

"Having spent more than seven years in the snacking category and more than a decade before that in the CPG space, I have been very aware of the strong brands the Kar's Nuts team has been building," said Jen Bauer. "I look forward to partnering closely with my colleagues as we invest in growth, innovation and adjacent product categories to ensure that Kar's continues to bring new ideas that will help our customers grow their categories."

About Kar's Nuts

Kar's Nuts is a leading U.S. manufacturer of premium and better-for-you snacking and treat products under the Kar's®, Second Nature® and Sanders Fine Chocolatiers® brands. Kar's® and Second Nature® are two of the best-selling trail mix brands in the nation, including the #1 selling Kar's Sweet 'n Salty Mix. In 2018, the company acquired Sanders Fine Chocolatiers®, which produces premium confections, including its renowned Sea Salt Caramels, artisanal chocolates, baked goods, dessert toppings and ice cream, in addition to having retail locations in Michigan. Kar's has been changing the way people snack for nearly a century, growing from humble beginnings in 1933 roasting and selling nuts outside Detroit's Tiger Stadium. For more information on Kar's Nuts and Sanders, please visit www.karsnuts.com and www.sanderscandy.com.

Contact for Kar's Nuts:

Jennifer Bauer

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Kar’s Nuts

Related Links

http://www.karsnuts.com

