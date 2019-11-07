Karsten Risch joins Evoke as Chief Medical Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global health and wellness agency, Evoke (www.evokegroup.com) announces the addition of Karsten Risch, MD, PhD, MPH as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to the agency's leadership team. Risch brings more than 30 years of experience in medical strategy leadership to clients across the globe.

Karsten Risch, Evoke's Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

In the newly established role, Risch will lead the agency's Science & Medicine practice across offices, implementing standard medical approaches, providing strategic value, and scaling best practices across the group's client base. Risch most recently served as CMO at Havas Health & You and previously served in similar strategic medical roles for groups like Greyhealth Group (WPP) and Lowe Healthcare (IPG).

"As we continue to deepen our capabilities and expand our scope, it was important to unite the medical and scientific talent across our group under the guidance of one medical leader globally," stated CEO & Founder Reid Connolly. "With a particular passion for medical storytelling, Karsten's approach will bring incredible value to multiple aspects of our work and our client relationships."

In service of the agency's goal to provide clients with a fully integrated global partner, Evoke welcomes Risch's unique blend of medical training, healthcare policy education, and global healthcare communications experience as it grows its geographic footprint and client base. His conviction for driving smart, accurate, accessible health information aligns with Evoke's driving mantra to make Health More Human™ across audiences and channels. In addition to medical and scientific training in Germany and France—he holds an MD and PhD in anthropology and human genetics—Risch brings firsthand global experience on both the client and agency side across a broad range of products and portfolios (including prescription, OTC, CPG, healthcare services, and provider groups). He also holds an MPH from the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, which aligns with the agency's growing communications work with government organizations, advocacy partnerships, and public health initiatives.

"Whether for professionals, consumers, or provider groups, healthcare communications is an incredible responsibility," states Risch. "We need conviction to be convincing, and for me, Medical is at the core of making our communications grounded and effective."

Risch is the chairman of the Coalition for Healthcare Communication, as well as a guest lecturer at Columbia Business School, Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai, and Fairleigh Dickinson University.

