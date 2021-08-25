Karya Announces Settlement of Trade Secrets Litigation With ResMan

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPM Property Management, LLC, formerly known as Karya Property Management, LLC, ("Karya") today announced a settlement of the trade secrets lawsuit brought against it by ResMan, LLC ("ResMan"). Under the terms of the confidential settlement agreement, all claims for monetary damages against Karya have been resolved, the Court's permanent injunction regarding the software at issue in the litigation remains in place, and the parties have exchanged broad mutual releases.

Swapnil Agarwal, CEO and Managing Partner of Karya, stated "We are pleased to put this litigation behind us so we can focus exclusively on what we do best – providing exceptional property management services to our apartment communities and improving the quality of life of our residents."