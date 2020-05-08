Karya Property Management Sues ResMan's Property Management Platform for Patent Infringement

HOUSTON, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karya Property Management, LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit against ResMan, LLC on U.S. Patent No. 7,636,687 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleging infringement by ResMan's property management software including an online lease management platform.

The patent at issue relates to novel computing systems and computer-implemented methods for facilitating leasing transactions for real property by providing an online computing environment for lease transactions in the commercial real estate field, using a distributed computer network to support communication, negotiation and transaction tasks conducted by brokers, property owners, tenants and their advisors.

Karya acquired the patent from General Electric Capital Corporation, to help ensure that managed properties are optimized in every aspect from marketing, tenant satisfaction and retention, expense management, revenue optimization, and overall management to yield maximum levels of net operating income, while providing its clients with the highest levels of transparency, control, and integrity.

ResMan is a Plano based company providing property management software solutions that has received an investment from equity firm Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped software companies.

Karya is represented by Baker Botts L.L.P. in the patent lawsuit.

For more information, visit https://karyamanagement.com/.

SOURCE Karya Property Management

Related Links

https://karyamanagement.com/

