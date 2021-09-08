Kasasa® Announces Howerdon Creek Farms Wins $2,500 Cash Prize at the Downtown Farmers' Market in Downtown Des Moines, IA

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa ®, the only financial technology partner committed to helping community banks and credit unions take back banking by equipping them with world-class financial products, is proud to announce Howerdon Creek Farms as the winner of its $2,500 cash prize, which serves as a testament to this Downtown Farmers' Market vendor's focus on positive community impact.

Howerdon Creek Farms, which has been passed down for three generations and today is comprised of 340 acres of pasture and row crops, is owned and operated by Jason Hirsch. The animals on the farm are raised with ethical and natural standards, with access to open air and plenty of exercise. While farming is Jason's career and livelihood, he also served in the Marine Corps for four years and is a member of the Farmer Veteran Coalition. He is dedicated to raising support for local farmers and believes that consumers deserve better meat. Consumers can purchase from Howerdon Creek Farms at the Downtown Farmers' Market and online.

Kasasa sponsored the Downtown Farmers' Market on August 21st, August 28th, and September 4th. Over the course of these three days, shoppers had the opportunity to vote for their favorite vendor – one with strong community ties and impact. To determine the winner, Kasasa selected one ballot at random.

"We believe that small businesses are the heart of communities, and we're proud to continue championing them however we can. It's clear that Howerdon Creek Farms has demonstrated a commitment to supporting local consumers, and we look forward to following their growth and success in the future," said Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "For nearly two decades, Kasasa has been proud to champion community financial institutions, the backbone of local economies."

"I am honored to have won this contest," said Jason of Howerdon Creek Farms. "We are grateful to the shoppers who voted for us and to Kasasa, who recognized our dedication to the success of our business, in addition to our efforts to encourage consumers to support local farmers."

At Kasasa's booth, shoppers enjoyed a free digital photo booth and received giveaways, with prizes including Market Bucks that act as cash, canvas totes, koozies, coolers, dog treats, and, as a throwback to the good old days of banking, lollipops. The Kasasa team also visited each vendor to hand deliver reusable coffee tumblers and vouchers for free coffee at the Iowa Coffee Company, a local favorite.

Kasasa is committed to providing community banks and credit unions with the best products and digital experiences for account holders. With a mission to help keep money local, Kasasa partners exclusively with community financial institutions — the only place consumers can find their innovative banking solutions. Kasasa serves 900 community financial institutions nationwide, representing 3 million consumer bank accounts across 4,000 branches in all 50 states.

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this by providing innovative banking solutions that increase loan volume and non-interest income to help drive immediate sources of revenue in a low-rate environment. Its branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting enable community banks and credit unions to recapture market share. For more information, please visit https://www.kasasa.com , or visit them on Twitter or LinkedIn.

