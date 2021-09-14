Kasasa Named to 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings for Seventh Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, announced it has been named to the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings. The 18th annual ranking represents the leading hardware, software and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. This year Kasasa was ranked No. 85, marking the seventh consecutive year the company has appeared on the list.

"Being named in the IDC FinTech Rankings is a significant accomplishment, demonstrating a provider's commitment to the success of its financial institution clients," states Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "The IDC FinTech Rankings, now its 18th year, is the global standard list of fintech providers to the industry, and we congratulate the 2021 winners."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software and/or services. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry.

Kasasa, committed to providing community banks and credit unions with the best products and digital experiences for accountholders, partners exclusively with community financial institutions across the country to help keep money local.

"Our mission at Kasasa is to support community banks and credit unions by equipping them with the technology and tools they need to effectively compete with megabanks. In doing so, we aim to debunk the widespread myth that community financial institutions don't offer the latest, most cutting-edge technology," states Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "We are honored to be named to the IDC FinTech Rankings for seven consecutive years, and see this as a testament to our commitment to our goal. As we continue to grow as a company, we look forward to further helping community financial institutions nationwide."

Kasasa serves 900 community financial institutions nationwide, representing 3 million consumer bank accounts across almost 4,000 branches in all 50 states.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this by providing innovative banking solutions that increase loan volume and non-interest income to help drive immediate sources of revenue in a low-rate environment. Its branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting enable community banks and credit unions to recapture market share. For more information, please visit https://www.kasasa.com , or visit them on Twitter or LinkedIn .

