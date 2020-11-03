Kash Shaikh, Former Dell Executive, Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Performance Monitoring and Hybrid Cloud Optimization Leader Virtana

"As an executive with a proven track record of business transformation in data center and cloud markets, Kash is the right person to lead Virtana as we help our Global 2000 customers and their partners use our high-fidelity data sets to plan and optimize their hybrid cloud migrations for cost, capacity, and performance," said Ron Sege, Executive Chairman of Virtana. "He has hands-on experience in every aspect of the business necessary to our success and is known for building and motivating great teams."

Prior to joining Dell, Shaikh served as Vice President, Global Marketing and Business Development of Ruckus Wireless (acquired by Brocade), Corporate Vice President Platform Marketing and Business Development of Riverbed Technology (acquired by private equity firm, Thoma Bravo), and held executive leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Earlier in his career, he held marketing and engineering leadership positions with Cisco and Nortel Networks. For the last five years, he has also served as Board Member of Ignited, a non-profit that provides unique professional development opportunities around STEM for teachers, employees, and university researchers.

"Virtana is poised for accelerated growth as it extends its competencies in data center and private cloud optimization to new hybrid and multi-cloud environments," said Shaikh. "The company's Global 2000 customers have long valued Virtana as a partner in optimizing and managing their on-premises and private cloud infrastructure. We now have the unique opportunity to use the rich data sets coming from our AI-powered, high-performance monitoring tools to help customers and partners efficiently and effectively move to the public cloud and manage cloud resources for cost, performance, and availability."

Shaikh has a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from NED University, a master's in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Wichita State University, and an MBA from Boise State University. When he is not working, Shaikh enjoys modern minimalist home designs, traveling, learning new things, cycling, and coaching his daughter.

Connect with Shaikh for real-time industry insight on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Virtana

Virtana is the leading hybrid cloud optimization platform for digital transformation. Its AI-based technology and services give innovative organizations the clarity they need to take control of their infrastructure, plan, transform and optimize their cloud operations, and deliver a superior brand experience. Virtana's software modernizes IT, supporting its agility while guaranteeing performance, minimizing risk, and reducing cost. It guides users on a journey to see their infrastructure from a single pane of glass, act on issues that arise, and transform future automation processes. Follow Virtana for industry insight on Twitter | LinkedIn | Virtana : Take control.

SOURCE Virtana

Related Links

https://www.virtana.com

