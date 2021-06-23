Kashi Debuts Zero-Grams-Added-Sugar Simply Raisin Biscuits

Kashi Simply Raisin eliminates pesky added sugars while containing seven grams of fiber and seven grams of protein, making it an optimal choice for those looking for a balanced and quick breakfast option. The biscuits feature sun-ripened, California raisins and a touch of cinnamon, packing flavor and a nutritional boost inside every bite of cereal. Sweetened with fruit, Simply Raisin is a delicious and satisfyingly crispy whole wheat biscuit cereal made with Certified Transitional wheat. Certified Transitional farming is a way to support farmers during their three-year journey to become USDA certified organic by ensuring their crops are grown using sustainable processes, which means avoiding genetically modified seeds or conventional synthetic pesticides. Kashi is supporting these farms in transition to organic practices with new foods like Simply Raisin that are made with ingredients made from transitional wheat.

"Nowadays, people are prioritizing better-for-you foods that have less added sugar," said Melanie Hall, Director of Brand Marketing at Kashi and Registered Dietitian. "We wanted to provide cereal-lovers with a zero-grams-added-sugar cereal that doesn't compromise on flavor or nutritional value. We will continue to create foods that cater to people's dietary needs, and we're so excited to bring this whole wheat, fruit-sweetened cereal to shelves for all to enjoy."

Kashi's new Simply Raisin Cereal is available nationwide at Walmart and other major grocery retailers for $4.39. For more information and to find a store near you, visit www.kashi.com .

About Kashi: Kashi is making eating well easy. A natural lifestyle pioneer for the past 35+ years, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals and snacks with curated ingredients and is still the #1 natural and organic cereal brand. All Kashi foods being made today are Non-GMO Project Verified. Kashi foods are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, California.

