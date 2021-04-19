Kashi Joins 1% for the Planet, Strengthening Commitment to Environmental Causes

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kashi , a pioneer in natural foods, announces that it has officially joined 1% for the Planet , committing to the donation of 1% of Kashi annual sales to nonprofit organizations that support a variety of environmental causes. Kashi is dedicated to making eating well easy through foods that are better for both people and for our planet.

As part of Kashi's partnership with 1% for the Planet, the two brands will collaborate on three virtual events, with the first event taking place on Thursday, April 29th at 1pm EST. The event features a webinar conversation between 1% for the Planet CEO, Kate Williams, and Kashi's Director of Brand Marketing, Melanie Hall. The two will discuss Kashi's planet positive commitment and the value of joining 1% for the Planet.

"There was no better time than Earth Month to announce our pledge to the environment through 1% for the Planet. Kashi has prioritized bettering the planet through our Fair-Trade ingredients, commitment to developing recyclable and compostable packaging, and Certified Transitional farming program," said Melanie Hall, Director of Brand Marketing at Kashi. "Publicly pledging a percentage of our sales to environmental organizations was the natural next step for Kashi to show its dedication to our planet."

"Even amid the environmental crisis, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the planet. 1% for the Planet is on a mission to change this. Our membership model drives critical philanthropic support to address the most urgent environmental issues of our time," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Kashi into our network. Becoming a 1% for the Planet member is an investment in ethical business and the future of our planet—we know that Kashi will leverage membership to deepen their commitment to people and the planet."

One example of Kashi's efforts to transform the way we eat is their groundbreaking Certified Transitional program. The program helps farmers navigate the long expensive process of transitioning from conventional farming to organic farming through financial compensation and buying transitional grains to use in some of our foods. To date, Kashi has converted 10,000 acres of wheat to organic. Additionally, starting in 2021, Kashi will annually measure and offset the carbon emissions from the cooking and baking of our foods. This is our next step on our ongoing mission to make our delicious foods more planet positive.

About Kashi: Kashi is making eating well easy. A natural lifestyle pioneer for the past 35+ years, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals and snacks with curated ingredients and is still the #1 natural and organic cereal brand. All Kashi products being made today are Non-GMO Project Verified. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, California.

About 1% for the Planet: 1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $280 million to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

