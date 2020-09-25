Kashi Joins Forces With United Nations And Street Art For Mankind On NYC Mural

1 in 4 kids in the United States could face hunger this year because of COVID-19. 1 That's nearly double the rate before the pandemic struck. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is equipping communities with the resources they need to feed these kids, both during this crisis and in its aftermath.

In addition to raising awareness through the mural, Kashi will be donating a minimum of $5,000 to No Kid Hungry , which can help provide up to 50,000 meals to kids in need . Kashi is encouraging its community to join in and help provide up to 100,000 meals by using the hashtag #KashiFeedsTomorrow. Kashi will donate $1 for every social share on Instagram/IG Stories and Facebook using the hashtag and tagging @Kashi.* Fans can support wherever they are by sharing photos of the mural in person, graphics about the giveback, and personal breakfast moments from across the nation.

"Since the brand's inception 35+ years ago, Kashi has remained true to its mission to democratize healthy eating and even though we are the largest natural and organic cereal company we know there is so much more we can do," said Louise Cotterill, Director of Marketing and Communications at Kashi. "Sharing this mural helps bring to life the better tomorrow we all want while also making a meaningful impact today to those families who have been hardest hit during this unprecedented time."

"We are proud to be part of this ambitious UN75 initiative, with the #UN75Murals that will highlight the hope and dreams of millions of people for a better the world. We welcome the support of UN Global Compact companies and warmly thank Kashi for stepping up in the fight against hunger with this first mural in NYC," said Audrey and Thibault Decker, Co-founders of Street Art for Mankind. "We hope that this mural, created by the talented Emmanuel Jarus, will inspire generations to build a fairer world for all".

"We are truly honored to bring this beautiful mural to New York City in collaboration with SAM and Kashi which will through the means of art address the global challenges confronting humanity today. I am hopeful that this powerful artwork will inspire meaningful action and practical solutions," said Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on UN75, Fabrizio Hochschild.

"Kashi and No Kid Hungry have shared mission and are honored at their choice to support us with this incredible initiative," said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, it's more important than ever to ensure children are receiving the meals they need to learn and thrive."

About Kashi : Kashi is joyfully democratizing healthy eating and shares a vision with the UN of a world where everyone can have access to the food they need. A natural lifestyle pioneer for the past 35+ years, Kashi produces nutritious plant-based foods including cereals and snacks with curated ingredients and is still the #1 natural and organic cereal brand. All Kashi products being made today are Non-GMO Project Verified. Kashi products are available nationwide in the U.S. and Canada at Target, Walmart, Costco, Amazon and more. Kashi is based in sunny Solana Beach, California.

About UN75: Launched by the UN Secretary-General, the UN's 75th anniversary initiative aims to listen to people across the world, especially youth. Over 12 months, the UN75 team will gather public perspectives on global challenges and ideas on how to tackle them through a one-minute survey, online dialogues, formal opinion polling and media analysis. The results will be presented in September 2020, at the official commemoration of the UN's 75th anniversary, after which UN75 will focus on how best to take them forward, with a final report to be published in January 2021.

About Street Art For Mankind: SAM is a 501c(3), non-profit organization working with prominent street artists from all around the world to raise awareness on SDG's and child trafficking through the power of art. SAM has collaborated with the United Nations since 2017 and has curated in 2019 a series of murals for the UN oldest agency, the ILO, as part of their 100th anniversary. This initiative included the tallest mural ever created in Manhattan. Join us at StreetArtMankind.org.

About No Kid Hungry : No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

1 No Kid Hungry, 2020

* For each share of #KashiFeedsTomorrow between Sept 24, 2020 and Oct 31, 2020 on Facebook and Instagram, Kashi will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry. Guaranteed minimum donation of $5,000, which can provide up to 50,000 meals to kids in need. Maximum donation up to $10,000. $1 can provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

