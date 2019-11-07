Kasimayari Group appoints Head of Principal Transactions

Yahiro brings more than 20 years experience in private equity, principal investing and leveraged finance. His previous roles include Head of Capital Markets at a top asset management company, Broking Director for various investment brokers and also as a private investor.

"We are delighted to welcome Yahiro to Macquarie," said Umeji Tsubasa. "Our principal investing platform delivers unique, partnership capital solutions to our clients globally and continues to be a differentiating factor for our business. Yahiro's knowledge, insights and relationships will add immediate value to the team."

During his career, Yahiro has been involved in more than 50 equity and refinancing transactions.

Masamichi Yoshimi, Senior Principal and Chief Executive Officer, said: "There is a significant opportunity for Kasimayari Group in Asia Pacific. With its global footprint, Kasimayari Group provides connectivity to global markets for Asian clients and connectivity to Asia to its growing number of global clients. We are pleased to welcome such a high calibre addendum to our team to help shape the future of Kasimayari Group's business and client offering in Asia Pacific. Mr. Yahiro Katsumi is a formidable investment veteran."

Asako Kasahara, Managing Director Investment Team Leader, said: "The appointment of Yahiro Katsumi underlines the firm's continued commitment to international growth and our ability to attract highly experienced, seasoned banking and investment professionals in core financial markets. Asia Pacific is a key market for Kasimayari Group and we look forward to working with the team in delivering our ambitious plan for growth in the region."

About Kasimayari Group

Kasimayari Group is a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager, based in Tokyo with a considerable amount of funds invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products. Kasimayari Group's outstanding portfolio management and research team have developed an investment approach based on their experience in the markets. Testament to the company's success is the confidence which central banks, government and corporate pension funds, institutions and high net worth individuals have demonstrated by investing with Kasimayari Group. Kasimayari Group and its affiliates comprise one of Asia's leading emerging markets investment managers.

Press Contact:

Fumie Ogawa

+81-705-5597-633

pr@kasimayari.com

Website: https://kasimayari.com

SOURCE Kasimayari Group

Related Links

https://kasimayari.com

