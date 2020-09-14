Kasisto to Integrate its Conversational AI into NCR Digital Banking Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasisto, creators of the leading digital experience platform for the financial services industry today announced they are integrating Kasisto's consumer banking virtual assistant ( KCB ) and its KAI platform, into NCR Digital Banking technology.

Automated conversational banking provides consumers with a human-like way to digitally engage with their financial institution and offers immediate access to banking services and financial insights through a virtual assistant. KAI is built to deliver these exceptional conversational AI experiences, servicing the banking, account, payment, and financial insight needs of consumers via an intelligent and omnichannel virtual assistant. Together, Kasisto and NCR's technology can deliver a digital experience to all segments of the financial services industry that will delight and excite customers, no matter where they are, what they need, or when they need it.

"KAI's deep industry knowledge and human-like conversations enable banks and credit unions to deepen their digital transformation capabilities, "said Zor Gorelov, CEO and co-founder, Kasisto. "Our partnership with NCR will allow financial institutions of all sizes to re-imagine their digital experiences from the edge of the digital banking application, to the digital core of how every bank operates. This in turn will ensure frictionless and stress-free banking interactions, promote financial well-being, and deliver the digital experiences banking customers want, and financial institutions need."

"As consumer banking trends evolve and demand for digital self-service continues to accelerate, our partnership with Kasisto will provide our clients with access to very powerful and meaningful digital experiences that deepen engagement and drive growth," said Douglas Brown, SVP and GM, NCR Digital Banking.

"Conversational interfaces were once a novelty, but much has changed since then. With growing demand for intelligent virtual assistants and advances in natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, banks will increasingly engage their customers through these maturing digital experiences." said Bob Meara, Senior Analyst, Celent. "Virtual assistants will deliver proactive recommendations and enable actions to be initiated through a variety of interactive, human-like interfaces, while freeing up front office staff to build stronger banking relationships, no matter where their customers are."

