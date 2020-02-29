Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of AVX Corporation (AVX) on Behalf of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating AVX Corporation ("AVX") (NYSE: AVX) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

The investigation seeks to determine whether AVX's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's shareholders in connection with recent corporate actions.

Xperi shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/avx-corporation/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents shareholders in state and federal actions throughout the country. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Related Links

kaskelalaw.com

