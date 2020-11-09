Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (EMIS) Following Acquisition Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Emisphere Technologies, Inc. ("Emisphere") (OTC: EMIS) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On November 6, 2020, Emisphere announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Novo Nordisk A/S at a price of $7.82 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed acquisition, shares of Emisphere's stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether $7.82 per share represents adequate consideration for Emisphere's shares, and whether Emisphere's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in agreeing to sell the company to Novo Nordisk.

Emisphere stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 -- 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/emisphere-technologies-inc/, to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

