Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (AQUA) and Encourages Long-Term AQUA Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation ("Evoqua" or the "Company") (NYSE: AQUA) on behalf of the Company's stockholders.

Recently a shareholder class action complaint was filed in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's stock between November 1, 2017 and October 30, 2018. Among other things, the complaint alleges that during that time period "Evoqua engaged in increasingly aggressive tactics to artificially inflate its reported revenue, including fraudulent accounting manipulations in blatant violation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ('GAAP')."

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Evoqua's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Evoqua stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's stock prior to October 30, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/evoqua/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

