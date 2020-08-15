Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that is investigating Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

On August 5, 2020, Teladoc announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVGO). In connection with the proposed transaction, Teladoc plans to issue shares of the company's common stock to Livongo investors, who are expected to own approximately 42% of the combined company following the transaction. Following this news, shares of Teladoc's common stock declined $47.41 per share, or nearly 20% in value.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Teladoc's board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction.

Teladoc shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/teladoc-health-inc/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

