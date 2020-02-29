Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Xperi Corporation (XPER) of Behalf of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Xperi Corporation ("Xperi") (NASDAQ: XPER) on behalf of the company's shareholders. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Xperi's officers and directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with recent corporate actions.

Xperi shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/xperi-corporation/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

