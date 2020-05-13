Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. ("GAIN") (NYSE: GCAP) of behalf of the company's shareholders.

On February 27, 2020, GAIN announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL FCStone") at a price of $6.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, GAIN will no longer be a publicly traded company.

The investigation seeks to determine (i) whether $6.00 per share represents adequate consideration for GAIN shareholders, and (ii) whether GAIN and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction.

GAIN shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or via email at [email protected], to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/gain-capital-holdings-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

