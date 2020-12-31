Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse") (NASDAQ: SPWH) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

Sportsman's Warehouse shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/sportsmans-warehouse/, for additional information about this investigation, and their legal rights and options with respect to this matter.

On December 21, 2020, Sportsman's Warehouse announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by investment firm Great American Outdoors Group ("Great American") at a price of $18.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of Sportsman's Warehouse's common stock will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $18.00 per share provides sufficient consideration to Sportsman's Warehouse's shareholders for their shares of common stock, and whether Sportsman's Warehouse's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with the agreement to sell the company to Great American.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

[email protected]

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Related Links

http://www.kaskelalaw.com

