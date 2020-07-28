Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating CNX Midstream Partners LP ("CNX Midstream") (NYSE: CNXM) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On July 27, 2020, CNX Midstream announced that it had agreed to be acquired by CNX Resources Corporation ("CNX Resources") in an all-stock transaction. According to the announcement, each outstanding common unit of CNX Midstream will be converted into 0.88 shares of CNX Resources common stock, representing implied per-unit merger consideration of $8.47 based upon the closing price of CNX Resources on July 24, 2020.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether CNX Midstream stockholders (i) are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares and (ii) are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed acquisition by CNX Resources.

CNX Midstream shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected], to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/cnx-midstream-partners-lp/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

