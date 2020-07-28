Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Otelco Inc. (OTEL) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Otelco Inc. ("Otelco") (NASDAQ: OTEL) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On July 27, 2020, Otelco announced that it had agreed to be acquired by affiliates formed by Oak Hill Capital ("Oak Hill"), a private equity firm, for $11.75 per share in cash. Notably, shares of Otelco's common stock closed at $12.26 per share on July 24, 2020, the trading day prior to the announced agreement with Oak Hill.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether Otelco stockholders (i) are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares and (ii) are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed acquisition by Oak Hill.

Otelco shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected], to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/otelco/.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

[email protected]

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

