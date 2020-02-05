Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating WPX Energy, Inc. ("WPX") (NYSE: WPX) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On December 16, 2019, WPX announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Felix Energy in exchange for $900 million cash and $1.6 billion in WPX stock.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction as structured is fair to WPX and its stockholders, and whether WPX stockholders are being provided with all required material information necessary to evaluate and vote on the proposed transaction.

WPX stockholders are encouraged to visit www.kaskelalaw.com/case/wpx-energy-inc/ for additional information about this investigation, or contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715–1740, or via email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

