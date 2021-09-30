Kaspersky Announces New Partnership Joining Adaptive Athletes To Climb 19,347-foot Cotopaxi Volcano

QUITO, Ecuador, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspersky announces an official partnership with Range of Motion Project (ROMP) for their 7th annual Climbing for ROMP initiative. A team of adaptive athletes, ROMP patients, and disability rights advocates are set to summit Ecuador's Cotopaxi volcano at 19,347 feet this week, with the collective goal to help people with amputation receive prosthetic care and raise awareness about the lack of access to technology.

The mission is to, quite literally, climb vertical feet for prosthetic feet. Climbing for ROMP is the brainchild of an international healthcare nonprofit, Range of Motion Project (ROMP), to help people with amputation access prosthetic care and increase awareness around the unequal distribution of assistive technology globally. The 2021 climb team has raised over $110,000 so far for ROMP's mission.

Adaptive athletes on the team include Rio Paralympian Lacey Henderson, skier and disability rights advocate Vasu Sojitra, adaptive climber Allie Redshaw, athlete Chris Rains, ROMP patient Sarita Lucio Paredes, and ROMP founder David Krupa.

"I am so excited to see the partnership of ROMP and Kaspersky for this year's climb," said Paralympian Lacey Henderson. "Technology is how I access my own mobility. As end users of any kind of tech it is important to protect ourselves. Protection and taking care of others is the heart of this mission and it is an honor to be able to work with both companies for this trip!"

Kaspersky believes that everyone deserves access to the technology they need to live their best life. "We believe in the enabling powers that technology can bring to our everyday lives and when we first heard of the ROMP Cotopaxi expedition we were immediately excited and wanted to support it," said Kaspersky's Global Head of Branded Content, Povel Torudd. "When technology is used for good, it can help us move forward and solve some of the biggest challenges we face as humans; in this case it's athletes with disabilities who without it couldn't participate in an adventure of this kind."

"When humans have access to proper technology, no mountain is too high. We are in a unique position to leverage our own mobility to help amputees receive prosthetic treatment and technology that they need to redefine their potential. This is our mission," said David Krupa, ROMP Founder and Executive Director.

Climbing for ROMP 2021 is supported by Kaspersky, Hydroflask, Eddie Bauer, Osprey Packs, Merrell, Roam Media, Royal Bank of Canada, and The Kirstie Ennis Foundation.

About ROMP:

ROMP is dedicated to providing prosthetic care to amputees who do not have access. In developing countries, amputation is much more prevalent due to lack of good, consistent health care and access to rehabilitative services and technology is minimal. So much so that the World Health Organization estimates that 90 percent of those in need of assistive devices worldwide do not have access, including prosthetic care. ROMP is changing this statistic. To date, ROMP has conducted over 12,000 patient visits, delivered more than 4,000 devices and raised more than $11 million in fundraising and value of in-kind donations since 2005. For more info, visit www.rompglobal.org.

About Kaspersky:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at usa.kaspersky.com .

