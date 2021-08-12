Kaspien Recognized for Marketing Automation Innovation in 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Marketing Automation Innovation Award" in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Kaspien's AdManager wins MarTech's Marketing Automation Innovation Award

Kaspien's marketplace growth platform is built on a data engine that synthesizes 1 billion data points daily from over 10 million unique products. The platform provides actionable market intelligence and automation to efficiently grow any brand on leading marketplaces such as Amazon. From inventory management systems leveraging machine learning, to algorithmically powered ad management software, Kaspien's iterative technology suite provides industry-leading tools for protecting, positioning, and growth.

AdManager, Kaspien's Amazon advertising software, fine tunes a brand's Amazon pay-per-click (PPC) marketing machine to drive unprecedented results, growing sales while cutting costs to maximize profitability. Users can create custom bid management rules that can bid up or down daily at the keyword level based on any combination of performance metrics. Additionally, AdManager automatically identifies and adds high-converting search terms as keywords to a campaign to ensure continued relevancy and sales.

"Unfortunately, Amazon's native advertising console lacks the ability to segment performance metrics and schedule ads by time. AdManager is one of the only Amazon ad management applications available to offer Day Parting," said Kaspien CEO Kunal Chopra. "This unique feature enables advertisers to schedule PPC ads to run only during the days and times that deliver the best results. We are so delighted that MarTech Breakthrough can recognize our commitment to excellence for all of our customers and their important and valued small businesses around the world."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"Kaspien has been developing breakthrough strategies and tools to strategically expand branding for all business sizes. Especially with this latest release, Kaspien is empowring Amazon sellers to tap into an advertising strategy that is not even available via Amazon itself," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Kaspien is a powerful asset to small businesses who can now put their focus back on their products while letting Kaspien scale and manage the complexities and challenges of selling on Amazon. We are pleased to present them with our 'Marketing Automation Innovation Award' for 2021."

With AdManager, AdManager custom rules can be set that automatically increase daily budget for high-performing campaigns if they run low, so the most profitable campaigns never turn off. Additionally with their new Day Parting feature, Ads can also be scheduled to run during the days and times that deliver the most sales for the best cost.

With AdManager customers see an average of 30 percent increase in sales with an up to 50 percent reduction in ACOS.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading ecommerce marketplace growth platform, offering an expanding suite of software and services to help brands grow on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Founded in 1972 as a brick and mortar retailer and rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent the last decade building and utilizing proprietary technologies for brand protection, marketing optimization, and fulfillment efficiency to generate rapid revenue growth for its partners. Through innovative strategies and best-in-class technologies, Kaspien has earned the trust of many leading brands, including 3M, Strider Bikes, and ZippyPaws. For more information, visit kaspien.com .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

SOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc.

Related Links

kaspien.com

