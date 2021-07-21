Kassia Davis Relaunches Iconic American Sneaker Brand PF Flyers

Davis, entrepreneur and also the founder of KADA, a new clothing brand featuring sustainably made, elevated essentials for the modern woman, joins a small club of female executives in both the sneaker and footwear industry at large.

"During my 10+ years in the sneaker industry, I learned that there were very few women in positions of leadership for me to look up to," said Davis. "Throughout my career, I also realized my passion for creative design and branding. I have always seen the tremendous potential for the PF Flyers brand and look forward to relaunching this true American classic."

On the creative front, PENSOLE, led by Founder, D'Wayne Edwards, and former Design Director, Brand Jordan, will lead the brand's creative direction for the first year. He also joins PF Flyers' board as a founding member.

"At this stage of my career with PENSOLE, I get excited about opportunities to use sneakers as a tool to educate and inspire consumers on what is possible. What Kassia is doing with the relaunch of PF Flyers is very important to the future of our industry. Our consumers need to see who they can become and Kassia is doing exactly that," said D'Wayne Edwards, Founder, PENSOLE.

Classic styles will be available for order this coming September, with new styles launching in subsequent collections. Relaunch styles include the "Center Hi" ($68) and "Center Lo" ($58) available in black, white, red, and navy, as well as the "Sandlot" ($78) in black. All children's styles will be priced at $48.

About PF Flyers:

PF Flyers is an American brand of lifestyle shoes, previously owned and manufactured by New Balance. The brand draws on 85 years of tradition to create fashion-forward, everyday footwear that leads the way in comfort technology. Founded in 1937 by B.F. Goodrich, PF Flyers has been declared one of the original American sneaker brands. Acquired by Kassia Davis in 2021, the brand will relaunch in Fall of 2021.

About Kassia Davis:

Kassia Davis is the Executive Chairwoman and owner of PF Flyers, as well as the founder and CEO of KADA. Previously, the Boston-based entrepreneur and designer spent ten+ years of her career at New Balance where she held the role of Apparel Product Manager for Studio, Lifestyle, and supported a successful collaboration with model Heidi Klum. Additionally, she was the Strategic Account Manager for the partnership between New Balance and Nordstrom, and then became the Director of Direct to Consumer Merchandising for New Balance's Global Flagship Stores and E-commerce. After moving on from her position at New Balance, Kassia's strong ties to and passion for the industry led her to create her own brand, KADA, featuring sustainably made, elevated essentials for the everyday, ever-evolving woman.

Kassia remains active with the New Balance charitable foundation; she is on the board of directors of the West End House Boys and Girls Club, and is a committee member of the Boston Winter Ball, an annual event that supports the Corey C. Griffin Foundation. In 2019, Kassia landed on Boston Magazine's Power List among 100 powerful and successful young business individuals living in Boston. She is also featured in WWD, Forbes, and other publications highlighting women in business.

Kassia has always seen an incredible opportunity for PF Flyers, and her abundant experience and relationships in the industry led her to purchase the brand in 2021. In her free time, Kassia loves to travel and spend time with her Black Lab, Kiki!

For Press Inquiries, please contact:

Small Girls PR

[email protected]

SOURCE PF Flyers