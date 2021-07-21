Kasten by Veeam Announces Availability of Kasten K10 Data Management Platform for Kubernetes Application Backup and Mobility on Red Hat Marketplace

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten by Veeam , the market leader for Kubernetes data management, today announced that the Kasten K10 data management platform is now available through Red Hat Marketplace . Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds. Enterprises will now be able to more seamlessly try the fully featured, free edition of Kasten K10 built and tested to exacting standards directly through the OpenShift environment.

The Kasten K10 data management platform is purpose-built for Kubernetes. The platform's application-centric approach and deep integrations with relational and NoSQL databases, storage systems, and Kubernetes distributions provide backup/restore and mobility of Kubernetes applications. Kasten K10 is a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator, enabling enterprise operations teams to more seamlessly and efficiently provide backup and disaster recovery services for applications at scale.

"Enterprises are using Kasten K10 to perform critical functions like application-centric backup and granular recoveries in Red Hat OpenShift environments across public clouds and on-premises infrastructures," said Andy Langsam, Senior Vice President, Veeam. "With integrations including OpenShift Routes, OAuth proxy, and Red Hat Marketplace, operations teams can start using Kasten K10 for seamless application mobility and portability, not just for backup and disaster recovery."

Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace delivers a hybrid multicloud trifecta for organizations moving into the next era of computing: a robust ecosystem of partners, an industry-leading Kubernetes container platform, and award-winning commercial support—all on a highly scalable backend powered by IBM. A private, personalized marketplace is also available through Red Hat Marketplace Select, enabling clients to provide their teams with easier access to curated software their organizations have pre-approved.

"We believe Red Hat Marketplace is an essential destination to unlock the value of cloud investments," said Lars Herrmann, vice president, partner ecosystems, product and technologies, Red Hat. "With the marketplace, we are making it as fast and easy as possible for companies to implement the tools and technologies that can help them succeed in this hybrid multicloud world. We've simplified the steps to find and purchase tools like the Kasten K10 data management platform that are tested, certified and supported on Red Hat OpenShift, and we've removed operational barriers to deploying and managing these technologies on Kubernetes-native infrastructure."

"We are happy to work with our partner, Kasten by Veeam, on their Red Hat Marketplace offering," said Kelly Hartman, Vice President, Ecosystem and Business Development, IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software. "By featuring Kasten's K10 data management platform, Red Hat Marketplace offers enterprises an additional way to obtain a certified solution for Kubernetes backup, disaster recovery, and mobility in OpenShift environments."

Red Hat Marketplace is designed to meet the unique needs of developers, procurement teams and IT leaders through simplified and streamlined access to popular enterprise software. All solutions available through the marketplace, including Kasten K10, have been tested and certified for Red Hat OpenShift , allowing them to run anywhere OpenShift runs.

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten by Veeam® is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Its solution helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, its data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten is an independent Kubernetes Business Unit within Veeam. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

