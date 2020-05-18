Kasten Honored with American Business Award® for Kubernetes Cloud Storage and Backup Solution

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten, the market leader for Kubernetes Data Management, today announced that its K10 data management platform was named the winner of a silver Stevie® Award in the Cloud Storage and Backup Solution category in The 18th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Kasten's win reflects the continued growth of Kubernetes infrastructure and its increasing relevance in developing both cloud-native and hybrid applications. Kasten K10, which was last week announced as a winner of a 2019 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine, has again proven that the future of storage and backup is in the cloud, by providing a purpose-built solution for applications that rely on Kubernetes.

"This award acknowledges the value we deliver to organizations that need to optimize their Kubernetes deployments to create resilient and scalable environments that ensure they can address the challenges associated with Day 2 operations." Said Niraj Tolia, CEO, Kasten.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes from a variety of industry were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories, with more than 230 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

About Kasten

Kasten is tackling Day 2 data management challenges to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kasten is funded by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

