Kasten Introduces New Kubernetes Data Management Capabilities to Scale Cross-Border Hybrid Cloud Deployments at KubeCon Europe 2020

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten, the market leader for Kubernetes Data Management, today unveiled new automation and infrastructure portability capabilities for its flagship solution, the K10 Enterprise Data Management platform at KubeCon and CloudNativeCon Europe 2020. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, K10 provides enterprise operations teams with easy-to-use, scalable, and secure Kubernetes backup and restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility. The new capabilities will help organizations scale their cloud native infrastructure and Kubernetes applications in order to support global business growth and ensure compliance with regional data sovereignty laws, including GDPR.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has noted that Europe has the highest rate of container adoption worldwide. The increased adoption of DevOps methodologies in the region as well as associated cloud native technologies like containers and Kubernetes is having a profound impact on innovation and business transformation. As a result, the demand for Kubernetes-native solutions that address key business challenges - such as Day 2 operational challenges like backup and portability of Kubernetes applications in production - is accelerating.

Because of the growing demand for solutions that support more robust cloud native environments, Kasten's newest capabilities in the K10 Enterprise Data Management platform improve the automation of data management and simplify infrastructure portability across varying cloud environments and geographies. These include:

Automation with Policies: K10 supports extensible policies that provide consistency across a growing list of modern databases and storage infrastructures based on an application's protection requirements. K10's level of automation helps cloud and operations teams work seamlessly across multiple applications and apply forward-looking data policies that can automatically protect applications and ensure they comply with regional data regulations as they are deployed and scaled.

Infrastructure Portability: K10's Application Transformation Engine empowers CloudOps teams to provide application portability benefits at a massive scale - across infrastructures and storage systems as well as geographies and regions. This capability has been further enhanced with pre-built templates and expanded support for Azure disks, GCE Persistent Disks and AWS EBS.

Secure Self-Service: K10 introduces deeper RBAC integrations that improve self-service capabilities in Kubernetes. This provides teams with greater visibility and enhanced control over backup and disaster recovery policies for authorized applications to promote data protection and meet corporate and regulatory mandates.

"We've seen a rapid increase in demand for automated data management capabilities that can support operations across a growing deployment of cloud-native applications," said Gaurav Rishi, head of product, Kasten. "K10's automation workflows support massive scale and productivity gains to ensure that these capabilities can extend across all major Kubernetes distributions, both on-premises and public clouds. This also helps overcome the IT skills gap that is prevalent in Europe as much as it is elsewhere in the world. We recently had a large enterprise show us how just two of its ops team members were able to migrate and backup more than 170 diverse applications using Kasten K10 over a weekend."

Kasten's policy-based approach to Kubernetes data management is a major benefit for organizations faced with increasingly complex cloud-native deployments as the result of growth, regardless of staffing and scale. According to 451 Research's Pathfinder Report: Kubernetes Backup and Application Portability -- Modernizing Data Protection , a Kubernetes-native approach to security, data and application protection can reduce or eliminate some up-front challenges by using an automated, policy-based model. Portability is an additional major benefit of a containerized approach; it provides the ability to move applications across namespaces, clusters, regions, infrastructure providers or even different Kubernetes distributions.

"We selected Kasten K10 for its easy to use backups, simple UI interface, and cross-platform support for multiple clouds that could handle any type of workload," said Moritz Kneilmann, Director Cloud Solutions, Demodern. "With our portfolio of global customers, having separate backups ensures that in case of disaster recovery each client has their own isolated environment, and K10 makes that possible with its very simple setup. It's also useful for our developers to set up their own environments or have a ready to go production setup, which helps greatly to speed up the development cycle."

For additional information on Kasten and how customers are using Kasten K10, please visit kasten.io . Visit Kasten's booth at KubeCon and CloudNativeCon Europe 2020, in the Start-Up Hall A.

About Kasten

Kasten is tackling Day 2 data management challenges to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kasten is funded by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

