Kasten Wins 2019 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten, the market leader for Kubernetes Data Management, today announced that its K10 data management platform is a 2019 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner recognized by TMC's Cloud Computing Magazine. The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies that empower businesses small or large to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.

"Enterprises continue the rapid adoption of Kubernetes across cloud-native and hybrid environments, but find many complexities and challenges with data management," said Niraj Tolia, CEO, Kasten. "Kasten is excited to be recognized as a winner in the Cloud Computing awards. This acknowledges the value we deliver to organizations that need to optimize their Kubernetes deployments to create resilient and scalable environments that ensure they can address the challenges associated with Day 2 operations."

In cloud-native environments, traditional backup and disaster recovery solutions cause scalability issues and data loss. Kasten K10 is purpose-built for applications and infrastructure that rely on Kubernetes, providing enterprise operations teams with an easy-to-use, scalable and secure system for backup and restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility.

"Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce Kasten's K10 as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Kasten is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

For more information about Kasten and to request a demo of K10, please visit www.kasten.io.

About Kasten

Kasten is tackling Day 2 data management challenges to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kasten is funded by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This online magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole. For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

Kasten Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Kasten

646-741-8358

[email protected]

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasten

Related Links

http://www.kasten.io

