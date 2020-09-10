Kasten Wins Stevie Award for Cloud Storage and Backup in 2020 International Business Awards

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasten , the market leader for Kubernetes Data Management, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Cloud Storage and Backup Solution category in The 17th Annual International Business Awards®.

Kasten's award, which comes after recently receiving recognition as a CRN Emerging Vendor in Storage and Disaster Recovery, acknowledges the growing demand for solutions like Kasten's K10 enterprise data management platform as the development ecosystem for both cloud-native and hybrid applications running on Kubernetes continues to expand. Kasten was recognized by the International Business Awards for its ability to help enterprise operations teams solve Day 2 challenges through K10's easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility of Kubernetes applications.

"This award serves to affirm the work we've put into evolving our K10 platform to continually optimize Kubernetes deployments, recognizing the value added in ensuring flexible and scalable environments through the backup and restore, disaster recovery, and application migration services K10 provides," said Niraj Tolia, CEO, Kasten.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations.

The 2020 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

Visit Kasten.io to learn more about Kasten, download a forever-free version of Kasten K10, or take a K10 Testdrive .

About Kasten

Kasten is tackling Day 2 data management challenges to help enterprises confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, a data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kasten is funded by Insight Partners. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

Media Contact:

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Kasten

646-741-8358

[email protected]

SOURCE Kasten

Related Links

https://www.kasten.io

