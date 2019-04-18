Kat Von D Beauty Launches Ground-Breaking 100% Vegan Mascara, Tapping Jackie Cruz As Global Campaign Face

Go Big or Go Home is an extreme volume vegan mascara with ultra-long wear that's powered by plant-based fats. The result: mega volume and intense black lashes that last and last - no smudges, flakes or clumps (no matter how many layers you apply)!

The 100% vegan formula contains a plant-based blend of waxes from olive & sunflower oils, which provides the base for extreme vegan volume. Nourishing sunflower and olive oils are our solution to replacing the beeswax typically found in most mascaras.

The blackest of black pigment and its plant-based blend creates a creamy texture, while the signature fluff brush, inspired by a round bristle hairbrush, creates a super volumized blown-out look for your lashes. The wavy fiber bristles on the fluff brush hold on to more formula to perfectly separate each lash at the lash line for a fanned out, eye-opening effect.

The formula and signature fluff brush paired together, yield an easy-to-apply mascara that glides on effortlessly - catching and coating every lash, for fluffy, full, intense coverage. You can stay big until you go home with the new Go Big or Go Home Mascara.

Kat Von D Beauty Go Big Or Go Home Mascara ($23) will be available April 19, 2019 on Katvondbeauty.com and Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores and Sephora inside JCPenney.

#Vegan! Our makeup is made with love not animals - 100% Cruelty Free Forever. The Kat Von D Beauty Go Big Or Go Home Mascara is 100% vegan. Share your looks and find more inspiration at KatVonDBeauty.com, @KatVonDBeauty, #KatVonDBeauty #GBOGH #KVDBMascara.

ABOUT KAT VON D BEAUTY:

Kat Von D Beauty empowers you to create without compromise with our long wear, high-pigment, vegan and cruelty-free makeup.

Launched in 2008 by Kat Von D, the beloved makeup brand – known for must-have and globally award-winning products like Tattoo Liner, Everlasting Liquid Lipstick and Lock-It Foundation – specializes in high-performance beauty products that are made with love, not animals. Now beauty junkies and animal lovers can make compassionate choices without sacrificing bold, beautiful pigment and everlasting wear.

Kat Von D Beauty has won more than 100 (and counting!) awards globally. The brand is distributed in 36 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Scandinavia, Russia, the United Kingdom and Ireland -- exclusively at SEPHORA, Sephora inside JCPenney, Debenhams and www.katvondbeauty.com.

ABOUT KENDO

Based in San Francisco, CA, KENDO creates or acquires beauty brands and focuses on developing them into global powerhouses. The portfolio consists of Kat Von D Beauty, Marc Jacobs Beauty, OLEHENRIKSEN, BITE Beauty and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. The name KENDO is a play on the phrase "can do." What characterizes KENDO is its dedication to product quality, innovation and authentic storytelling. Brands within the KENDO portfolio are distributed in 35 countries worldwide.

