Katalyst-Nova Techset unveils Data Conversion Services for medRχiv

medRχiv (pronounced 'med-archive') was launched in June 2019 by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Yale University, and the global health knowledge provider BMJ. With immediate effect, medRχiv will make all posted manuscripts available as full-text HTML. With over 12,150 original manuscripts in medRχiv and at least 1000 more being added each month, Katalyst–Nova Techset will be responsible for their conversion to full-text XML. Conversion means that each article will be fully searchable, both within itself and throughout the entire archive, and that articles can be easily read on mobile devices. By posting a preprint on medRχiv, authors make their research and findings immediately available to the scientific community. The medRχiv preprint server is hosted on HighWire Press 's leading scholarly publishing platform.

The full-text initiative is made possible by generous financial support for medRχiv from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Katalyst–Nova Techset has worked with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory for over ten years on its book and journal publishing program and was chosen as the conversion partner because of its track record of speed, accuracy, and value.

Katalyst-Nova Techset already undertakes XML conversion services for bioRχiv, the Laboratory's biological sciences preprint server, and is delighted to provide these services to medRχiv as well. In a recent article published by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Dr. John Inglis, co-founder of medRχiv and bioRχiv, said, "bioRχiv's content has been available in HTML for nearly two years. With ever-increasing usage, and we believe the community will also welcome this medRχiv initiative. We intend to make medRχiv preprints available for machine analysis. We are working toward the creation of an XML repository that will provide bulk access to medRχiv articles for the purposes of text and data mining." More than 8000 preprints reporting COVID-19 and SARS-CoV-2 research have been posted to the medRχiv platform.

Katalyst – Nova Techset's CEO, Sreedhar Simha, says, "medRχiv requires content to be digitized at a rapid rate for the scientific community to offer comments on the manuscript. Our expertise in providing solutions to their other similar large-scale conversion operation, bioRχiv, helps to meet this facility's demands with a flexible scale-up or scale-down production team. Our 24x7 production support and real-time tracking help to stage up the articles online with a minimum threshold of 6 hours and an average of 24 hours from article submission."

About Katalyst - Nova Techset

Katalyst-Nova Techset is a leading supplier of prepress services to the STM and academic publishing world. It provides pre-editing, copyediting, composition, software development, ePub solutions, and a full range of project management services. Formerly, Nova Techset is acquired by Katalyst Technologies Inc., a best-in-class software, technology services, and solutions provider to multiple industries and geographies. Katalyst's core areas of expertise are ERP, supply chain, engineering, digital & e-commerce, and publishing services. For more information visit:

https://katalysttech.com/services/e-publishing/

https://www.novatechset.com/company-profile/

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research, education, and scientific communication. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory has research programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology, a Meetings & Courses program that annually hosts more than 12,000 scientists, a publishing house producing internationally renowned journals and books, a graduate school, and the DNA Learning Center with programs for middle and high school students and teachers. For more information, visit:

https://www.cshl.edu/

