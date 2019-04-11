Katalyst Technologies Announces Launch of SAP S/4HANA® Qualified Partner-Packaged Solutions at SAPPHIRE NOW®

EVANSTON, Ill., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst Technologies, an SAP partner, announced today that it will launch SAP Qualified Partner-Packaged solutions at SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference being held May 7-9 in Orlando, Florida in booth 247C.

The Katalyst team will promote its SAP S/4HANA® Qualified Partner-Packaged solutions focused on Consumer Product Goods, Life Sciences (Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals), and Retail and Wholesale Distribution industry segments. These solutions are delivered using industry best practices within a fixed fee and set time-frame for a proven, low-risk solution for mid-market companies. Katalyst will have a demonstration of these and other solutions leveraging SAP Cloud Platform and SAP® C/4HANA during SAPPHIRE NOW®.

"We are very excited to be participating in this year's SAPPHIRE NOW event," said Bade Dahunsi, Sr. VP - ERP at Katalyst Technologies, Inc. "Our goal is to accelerate the deployment of SAP S/4HANA and SAP C/4HANA while leveraging our Qualified Partner-Packaged solutions and showcase how customers can innovate using SAP Cloud platform."

SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference is the world's premier business technology event and largest SAP customer-run conference, offering attendees the opportunity to learn and network with customers, SAP executives, partners, and experts across the entire SAP ecosystem.

About Katalyst Technologies

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a best-in-class technology products, software, services, and solutions provider. Our business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst's core areas of expertise are in ERP, Supply Chain and Logistics, Engineering & Manufacturing, Digital & e-Commerce, Professional Services, and e-Publishing. Katalyst has offices around the globe with locations in the U.S, UK, Germany and India. To learn more about Katalyst and our partnership with SAP, visit https://katalysttech.com/services/sap/

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW, and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Katalyst Technologies

Related Links

http://www.katalysttech.com

