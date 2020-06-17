Katalyst Technologies Inc. Launches Sales Katalyst For Enhanced B2B Customer Experience

EVANSTON, Ill., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst Technologies Inc., a leader in catalyzing digital transformation for enterprises, today announced the launch of Sales Katalyst, a comprehensive solution for ecommerce businesses enabling them to integrate with any ERP system seamlessly. The solution will be a breakthrough to retail firms seeking a user-friendly platform to meet the needs of sales teams while feeding them real-time data. Sales Katalyst establishes a digital thread between businesses and their clients to help eliminate order errors, lessen customer service costs, and increase sales teams' productivity.

"We're excited as we provide the businesses an opportunity to leverage advanced technology for unlocking the success in modern sales environment while keeping their customers engaged," said Rahul Shah, CEO at Katalyst Technologies Inc. "The most successful brands appreciate the significance of competitive differentiation, and we are eager to bring it at their disposal."

Katalyst advocates deploying advanced technologies to transform the business process for end-to-end alignment, increasing system efficiency manifolds. With this approach, Sales Katalyst is adorned with smart features that enable businesses of any size to make sales smartly without value leakage. Apart from its ability to easily integrate with almost all ERPs, including ApparelMagic, Quick Books, Celero, and Zapier, Sales Katalyst comes with features like customized catalogs, impersonated logins, smart sales analytics, event management, and voice search.

For further information on Sales Katalyst, please see here.

About Katalyst:

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a leading technology service and solutions provider. Katalyst focuses on helping businesses with digital transformation through our products, platforms, and services. Katalyst's core area of expertise is ERP, Supply Chain Management, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital & e-Commerce, Professional Services, and e-Publishing.

SOURCE Katalyst Technologies

Related Links

http://www.katalysttech.com

