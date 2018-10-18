Katalyst Technologies Inc. Named One of the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Katalyst Technologies as one of the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces. The ranking considered more than 112,000 employee surveys from small and medium-sized companies. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 50 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. Katalyst took the 70th spot on the list.

Rahul Shah, CEO Katalyst Technologies says, "Talent deserves opportunity, recognition and a culture that embraces and nurtures diversity of ideas and people. We believe in the limitless promise of all our talented associates who are driven regardless of their background to delight our customers daily and be a proud and productive member of the communities we operate in." Delighted by the recognition, he adds, "We are focused and determined to create and nurture a culture that enables and continues to create opportunities for all. Being recognized as one of the Top Places to Work by Great Place to Work and Fortune is a strong endorsement of our associates' passions, dedication, and our culture. We will continue to be guided by our foundational values of equality of opportunities, fairness and being productive citizens of the communities we operate in as we grow our business."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces stand out for excelling in the industry's rapidly-changing marketplace. Elated by this recognition Shobha Shagle, COO Katalyst Technologies says, "We hold diversity and cultural differences in high regard. It makes us constantly self-assess our structures, policies, and procedures to adapt and engage culturally diverse people. Diversity and our differences are the one true thing we all have in common, and at Katalyst, we celebrate it in every way we can." Katalyst placed significant emphasis on cross-cultural collaboration and communication this past year and encouraged employees to work on global teams instead of local, allowing employees the opportunity to learn and grow, enriching their work quality and experience.

"When it comes to revenue growth and innovation, the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces continue to outperform their peers making these companies more competitive and helping them secure their position in the marketplace," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "What these companies do differently than their peers is that they offer a great workplace for all employees, regardless of role or personal traits."

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Earlier this year, Katalyst technologies was recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Chicago 2018 and ranked #20 on that list. It has also previously been honored in 2016 as a Best Workplace in the US by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE and ranked 90th on that list.

About Katalyst Technologies Inc.

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a best-in-class software, technology services, and solutions provider. Katalyst's business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst's core area of expertise is ERP, Supply Chain Management, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital & e-Commerce, Professional Services, and e-Publishing. Katalyst is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, with additional locations in Atlanta-GA, London-UK, and multiple metros in India. To learn more about what makes Katalyst a Great Place to Work visit https://katalysttech.com/people/

About the Best Small & Medium Workplaces

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 112,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

