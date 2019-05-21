Katalyst Technologies Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

"Katalysts' values of inclusion, customer success, and being a positive influence in the communities we operate is reflected in our associates globally," says Rahul Shah, CEO and Founder of Katalyst. "We are humbled and honored by this recognition and proud to call Chicago home. This award belongs to our associates who make Katalyst a great place to work for all!"

"The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Chicago list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These companies create cultures that invite all employees creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual."

The Best Workplaces in Chicago list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. In 2018, Katalyst ranked #70 in Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Chicago, up 20 spots from its 2016 ranking. Discover the company's other Best Workplace recognitions!

About Katalyst Technologies:

Katalyst Technologies Inc. is a best-in-class software, technology services, and solutions provider. Katalyst's business and technology experts are highly skilled and work seamlessly across multiple industries, geographies, and technologies. Katalyst's core area of expertise is ERP, Supply Chain Management, Engineering and Manufacturing, Digital & e-Commerce, Professional Services, and e-Publishing. Katalyst is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, with additional locations in Atlanta-GA, London-UK, and multiple metros in India. To learn more about what makes Katalyst a Great Place to Work visit https://katalysttech.com/people/.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing nearly 850,000 employees in the Chicago area at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: "A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World." Learn more on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

