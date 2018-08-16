KATANA Honored on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"KATANA is incredibly honored and excited to be recognized by Inc. 5000, alongside many other inspiring and innovative companies across the country," said Melissa Lopez, CEO of KATANA Media. "We are fortunate enough to have a dedicated world-class team that has played a pivotal role in our continued growth, and I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments the past few years. As a forefront driver in the digital space who empowers our clients with the utilization of data and technology to reach their business goals, we have many more exciting and industry-changing strategies and our in-house developed technology and SaaS products to share with our clients and the industry in the year ahead."

We're proud to have helped over 150+ clients meet their business goals, and especially proud to be part of a cohort recognized by Inc. 5000 that has generated more than $206.2 billion in revenue in the past year.

QUOTE FROM INC. 5000

"As an Inc. 5000 honoree, Katana now shares a pedigree with Microsoft, Timberland, Intuit, Zappos.com, Oracle, Patagonia, and dozens of other alumni that have gone on to become household names."

