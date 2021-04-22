Katapult Announces Tahmineh Maloney as General Counsel

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers, today announced that Tahmineh "Tammy" Maloney has joined the organization as General Counsel. Ms. Maloney is responsible for legal compliance throughout the company while working alongside Derek Medlin, Katapult's COO.

"I am excited that Tammy has joined our organization as General Counsel," said Medlin. "Her experience at leading financial services organizations and important regulatory agencies will support our strong focus on innovation and growth while maintaining our laser focus on compliance and great consumer experiences."

Prior to joining Katapult, Ms. Maloney served as General Counsel of E*Trade Bank, where she was responsible for advising on federal and state banking regulations, M&A, investments, cryptocurrency, banking products and activities, and payments. Ms. Maloney has over seventeen years of experience in legal and advisory roles with experience in the fintech space and holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

"I'm thrilled to join such a great team at an innovative fintech," said Ms. Maloney.

Katapult partners with leading eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to provide incremental growth via a new customer segment. Retail partners who have implemented Katapult's solutions have seen an expanded customer base, increased transactions, and improved customer loyalty.

On December 18, 2020, Katapult and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "KPLT". The transaction remains subject to approval by FinServ stockholders and other closing conditions.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success. To see all of our new retail partner releases, visit Katapult's News page . To learn more, click here .

About FinServ

FinServ is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with businesses or entities in the financial services industry or businesses providing technology services to the financial services industry. FinServ raised $250 million in its initial public offering in November 2019 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "FSRV".

