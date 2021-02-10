Katapult Joins Home Furnishings Association

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult, the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers, today announced it has become a member of the Home Furnishings Association (HFA).

The membership provides HFA retail members an opportunity to offer lease-purchase solutions to their customers. The Home Furnishings Association is the nation's only trade association devoted exclusively to the needs and interests of home furnishings retailers. Katapult is excited to be among the contributors dedicated to the success of more than 1,400 retail members and their 7,000 storefronts. Katapult offers its lease-purchase solution that integrates seamlessly with online platforms to interested members. Funding is quick, so retailers spend energy attracting new customers and growing, and consumers get a seamless checkout experience.

"Becoming a part of the Home Furnishings Association will further Katapult's objective to offer retailers an alternative checkout option so all types of customers have a way to obtain what they need when they need it," says Rolando De Gracia, Chief Commercial Officer of Katapult.

Katapult engages with eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to increase growth and customer loyalty. Merchant partners that have implemented lease-purchase POS payment solutions have seen that they are now able to reach and convert new shoppers, increase transaction amounts, gain strong customer loyalty, and lower default risk.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success.

About the Home Furnishings Association

With roots dating to 1920, the Home Furnishings Association is the nation's only trade association devoted exclusively to the needs and interests of home furnishings retailers. Our business has one priority: the success of more than 1,400 members and their 7,000 storefronts. The world is changing, and the HFA is here to help its members stay ahead. HFA creates opportunities for retailers to connect with each other at markets, conferences and special events, learn how to satisfy and delight customers, and find better ways to run profitable businesses that contribute to their communities and provide good jobs. With your company's HFA membership, all employees are members. You and your team have access to tools and resources to help you and your business thrive. Most importantly, you become a part of a community of peers who want to share in the industry's success just like the founding members did 100 years ago. For more information on the HFA, visit www.myhfa.org.

