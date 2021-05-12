Katapult onboards twenty-six retail partners in the first quarter

PLANO, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime US consumers, today announced the list of its first-quarter onboarded retail partners.

Katapult helps its retail partners increase brand awareness and build a reputation with a new, underserved customer base by providing a no-credit-required alternative to customers who don't qualify for traditional financing options. By providing targeted cross-marketing campaigns, segmented customer audiences, and true partnership with each retailer Katapult helps them optimize their efforts to attract and retain lease-to-own consumers. Now, with Katapult's direct apply option, customers can get pre-approved to shop the retailer marketplace so they can easily locate and checkout with the brand they want.

"It is exciting to partner with these new retailers and provide nonprime consumers access to their products while helping to increase brand loyalty", says Tony Cerino, VP of Sales at Katapult. We are happy to include these new retail partners and integrate a solution for their customers."

Q1, 2021 Onboarded Retail Partners:

The technology for Katapult's POS solution integrates seamlessly with online platforms thanks to partnerships that offer simple plugin extensions on several of the top eCommerce platforms. The solution is available to retailers across several durable goods industries and funding is quick so retailers can attract new customers, while consumers get a seamless checkout experience.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success. To see all of our new retail partner releases, visit Katapult's News page . To learn more about Katapult, click here .

On December 18, 2020, Katapult and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "KPLT". The transaction remains subject to approval by FinServ stockholders and other closing conditions.

About FinServ

FinServ is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with businesses or entities in the financial services industry or businesses providing technology services to the financial services industry. FinServ raised $250 million in its initial public offering in November 2019 and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "FSRV".

