Katapult partners with custom PC retailer group Cybertron International, Inc.

PLANO, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katapult , the leading provider of eCommerce point-of-sale ("POS") lease-purchase options for nonprime U.S. consumers, today announced it is a checkout option with PC and gaming systems integrator Cybertron International, Inc.

Cybertron International, Inc consists of three sites built to offer gaming systems through CLX, PC components from DiYPC, and business systems with Cybertron. The Systems Integrator prides itself on having some of the most knowledgeable and friendly technical reps in the market. Katapult's lease-purchase solution provides consumers with no or developing credit a way to access Cybertron International's branded products. Katapult is excited to be a part of the retailer's tech-forward dedication to PC gaming systems through their CLX brand. Katapult offers its lease-purchase solution that integrates seamlessly with online platforms to retailers across several durable goods industries. Funding is quick, so retailers spend energy attracting new customers and growing, and consumers get a seamless checkout experience.

"In partnering with Katapult we can now offer competitive lease-purchase options with no credit requirements from a leader in the space, this will enable us to bring the CLX PC gaming experience to a wider array of gamers in the US market," says Ahmed Abdelaziz, CEO of Cybertron International, Inc.

Katapult engages with eCommerce and omnichannel retailers to increase growth and customer loyalty. Merchant partners that have implemented lease-purchase POS payment solutions have seen that they are now able to reach and convert new shoppers, increase transaction amounts, gain strong customer loyalty, and lower default risk.

"We are excited to partner with Cybertron International and give more gamers a way to obtain the parts and components they need", says Tony Cerino, VP of sales at Katapult. This System Integrator is a part of our growth plan to offer lease-to-own solutions in emerging verticals."

To learn more, click here .

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc. is the leading omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with online platforms, enabling our retail partners to expand their customer base, increase transactions, and grow revenue. Katapult's consumer-centric focus ensures an efficient application and approval process while providing transparent and tailored payment terms. Katapult associates with hundreds of retailers across the United States, with merchant support teams, marketing insights, and suggestions for continued success. To see all of our new retail partner releases, visit Katapult's News page .

On December 18, 2020, Katapult and FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FSRV) announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Katapult and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "KPLT". The transaction remains subject to approval by FinServ stockholders and other closing conditions.

About Cybertron International Inc.

Cybertron International, Inc., established in Kansas in 1997, is one of the largest system integrators in North America. Grounded in core values of excellence in customer service, high quality workmanship and innovative products, it operates three major brands: CLX, Cybertron and DiYPC.

CLXgaming.com provides high performance, custom configured computers to gamer enthusiasts and content creators. Offering options in everything from the latest chipsets and gpu options to overclocking options, custom liquid cooling and custom hand painted color designs, CLX delivers a true luxury computing experience.

CybertronPC.com provides the innovation and flexibility in high quality, professional products that business customers have come to expect over the last two decades. SMB and enterprise IT professionals turn to Cybertron for custom configured competitively priced workstations and servers, bundled with Managed IT Services, that fit their specific requirements for application deployment or form factors.

DiYPC.com leverages Cybertron's deep technological expertise and robust supply chain by providing PC enthusiasts a unique buying experience. DIY-ers can shop Cybertron's warehouses for bargains on commonly used components using a smart, one-of-a-kind, parts selector.

Press Inquiries:

Tribe Builder Media

Kristen Shea

929-367-8993

[email protected]

SOURCE Katapult