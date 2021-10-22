Katch Investment Group wins an International Award at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on the branding world's key trends. Katch Investment Group was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on Katch Investment Group winning the awards, Shiv Kumar (CEO) of Global Brands magazine said, "Katch rose from the ashes of the global financial crisis, identifying a gap in the market, and took the challenge upon themselves to fill it. Very deservedly, they win this year's award for the "Fastest Growing Asset Management Boutique in the UK" as they're a relatively young company for their industry and have got off to a lightning-fast start."

Commenting on winning the award, Stephane Prigent (CEO) said, "Private Debt has been in the spotlight for private investors looking to diversify away from traditional assets, which are more volatile and structurally unattractive given the expensive valuations. As asset managers, we always aspire to deliver higher returns while increasing protection and transparency to investors. Thanks to our products' uniqueness, we have raised about 300M over the past 3 years and are honoured to be recognised as the "Fastest Growing Asset Management Boutique in the UK" by the Global Brand Awards jury."

About Katch Investment Group

"Katch Investment Group is a private debt asset management boutique that offers innovative investment solutions in an ever-changing and challenging financial market environment.

The group was founded by Laurent Jeanmart, Stephane Prigent and Pascal Rohner, who combine strong credentials in the alternative investment space and a history of consistent outperformance. Katch focuses on sophisticated investment strategies in niche areas within private debt that offer strong diversification, downside protection, short duration and attractive yields.

In the aftermath of the global financial crisis, major central banks' liquidity injections have inflated traditional asset classes, and new regulations, such as Basel III, the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Volcker rule have reduced the banks´ ability to lend to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The scarcity of capital means that SMEs are willing to pay high rates and offer strong guarantees to secure funding for short term business opportunities.

Katch identified these trends and created a Luxembourg-based mutual fund structure (SICAF-RAIF), exposing investors to different niche strategies within the private debt area. The different sub-funds primarily expose senior-secured short-term lending strategies that provide attractive returns, low volatility and strong protection via collaterals and guarantees.

Katch strongly believes in diversification. It is an important technique that reduces economic, industry, country and other risks. In contrast to other private debt boutiques, we analyse and select investment opportunities globally to find and implement the strategies with the most attractive risk/reward profile."

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stand out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours the best brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight the accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology, and more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

