Kate Lehman, Ed Moss and David MacDonald Join Palladium Equity Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC (along with its affiliates, "Palladium"), the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry with over $3 billion of assets under management, today announced that Katherine ("Kate") Lehman, Edwin ("Ed") Moss, and David MacDonald have joined the firm to focus on investments in the lower end of the middle market. Ms. Lehman, Mr. Moss and Mr. MacDonald will target business-to-business and industrial companies with EBITDA below $12 million.

Ms. Lehman joins Palladium as Partner, Palladium Heritage, and will lead the investment team. She brings more than 25 years of middle market investment, advisory and board experience, covering approximately 30 transactions and over $2.3 billion in transaction value and serving on more than 15 boards. Ms. Lehman served as a Managing Director at Lincolnshire Management, where she led an execution and portfolio management team. After Lincolnshire, Ms. Lehman was a Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Hilltop Private Capital, where she executed seven transactions to form two portfolio companies as an independent sponsor. Ms. Lehman earned a B.S. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and she is a National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellow.

Ms. Lehman said: "Palladium is the ideal platform from which Ed, David and I can leverage our investment expertise to partner with and grow founder-owned businesses alongside experienced management teams. Importantly, I've been pleased with the strong alignment of both our strategies and corporate values."

Mr. Moss joins Palladium as Managing Director, Palladium Heritage, and brings more than 30 years of middle market investment, advisory and board experience. His primary focus is deal origination and ongoing portfolio monitoring. Prior to Palladium, Mr. Moss was a Partner at Hilltop Private Capital and before that, a Managing Director at Lincolnshire Management, where he focused on origination. In both roles, Mr. Moss worked directly with Ms. Lehman. Mr. Moss earned a B.A. from Williams College and an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management.

Mr. MacDonald joins Palladium as Principal, Palladium Heritage, focusing on deal execution and ongoing portfolio monitoring. Prior to Palladium, Mr. MacDonald was a Principal at Lincolnshire Management where he worked for over eight years, including working directly with Ms. Lehman and Mr. Moss. Mr. MacDonald earned a B.A. from the University of Richmond and an M.P.A. from Columbia University, School of International and Public Affairs, with a concentration in Finance and Economic Policy.

Marcos A. Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of Palladium, said: "We are thrilled to bring Kate, Ed and David onboard to focus on attractive deals that provide a compelling value proposition. We believe that their collective experience and value-oriented investment approach presents a unique, synergistic opportunity for the firm."

Palladium is the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the industry with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested over $3 billion of capital in 38 platform investments and 148 add-on acquisitions, realizing 22 of these platform investments. The principals of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. Palladium is based in New York City. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

