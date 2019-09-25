Katerzia™, the First and Only Amlodipine Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL, is Now Commercially Available for Pediatric Patients 6 Years of Age and Older

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azurity Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company that makes safe, high-quality treatments for patients requiring customized formulations for their care, announced today that Katerzia (amlodipine) Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL, the first and only FDA-approved amlodipine oral suspension, is now commercially available. Katerzia is indicated for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older and coronary artery disease in adults.

"We are very pleased patients now have immediate access to Katerzia," said Michael Beckloff, Chief Development Officer of Azurity Pharmaceuticals. "Our FDA-approved amlodipine oral liquid is now available to patients new to or familiar with Azurity's products. The addition of this calcium channel blocker to our existing portfolio for hypertension demonstrates commitment to our mission. We are excited to continue supporting those that we serve."

Katerzia offers a ready-to-use (simply shake) oral suspension for children 6 years of age and older that require or prefer an oral liquid option of amlodipine. Appropriate dosing for children is now simple, safe, and effective, while providing the assurance of quality as an FDA-approved product. Katerzia is readily available through an extensive network of pharmacies and a qualified mail order service. For additional information on Katerzia, please email media@azurity.com.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held, specialty pharmaceutical company formed by the acquisition of Silvergate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. by CutisPharma, Inc., in May 2019. Azurity specializes in providing safe, high-quality treatments for patients requiring customized formulations for their care. Azurity's products have benefited millions of patients who are unable to swallow conventional oral dosage forms such as tablets and capsules and whose needs are not served by other commercially available therapies. For more information, visit www.azurity.com.

