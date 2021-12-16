Katha Blackwell Named Incoming CEO of Partnership Against Domestic Violence

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katha Blackwell has been named CEO of the Atlanta-based Partnership Against Domestic Violence (PADV) effective January 1, 2022.

Current CEO Nancy Friauf will be retiring as of December 31, 2021 capping her 42-year tenure serving the metro-Atlanta non-profit community.

Partnership Against Domestic Violence works to end the crime of intimate partner violence and empower its survivors. For more than 44 years, PADV, the largest nonprofit domestic violence organization in Georgia, has served metro-Atlanta by providing professional, compassionate, and empowering support to survivors of intimate partner violence and their children. PADV offers safety, shelter and advocacy. Education on the dynamics of intimate partner violence and dating violence prevention are also important components of meeting the organization's mission.

About Katha Blackwell

After years of seeing women in her family go through abusive relationships, Mrs. Blackwell knew that abuse was wrong. She decided to make it her goal to help women. Katha attended Michigan State University (MSU) and became a field researcher for a Violence Against Women Initiative. In 2003, Katha graduated from MSU with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. In 2004, Katha started graduate school at the University of Chicago. While attending school, Katha maintained full-time employment at a local domestic violence shelter, serving as counselor and therapist. After graduating from the University of Chicago with a Master's in Social Work, Katha and her family relocated to Atlanta. In 2015 Katha was hired at Partnership Against Domestic Violence where she has been the Vice President of Shelter Services and Supportive Housing for 6 years. In 2019, Katha received the "Woman of Influence" award from the Atlanta Business League. Ms. Blackwell is the author of, "Not Another Victim: A Woman's Guide to Avoiding a Bad Relationships, and speaks about domestic violence on various radio shows and podcasts.

Growing PADV's Reach and Impact

"Katha Blackwell has such a passion and dedication to eradicating domestic violence. Her role as the incoming CEO will be a great asset in advancing the mission of the organization," states PADV Board Chair Dr. Tameeka Walker. "I look forward to working with her to increase awareness and support of the organization's work in the greater-Atlanta community."

"PADV is in a strong and strategic position to significantly impact the work to end domestic violence," said Katha Blackwell. "Everything we do is for the purpose of fulfilling our mission: To end the crime of intimate partner violence and empower its survivors. As we grow our partnerships and presence within the community, we continue to be a major force eradicating domestic violence. I am honored to have this opportunity and look forward to building on the strong foundation left to me by outgoing CEO Nancy Friauf."

Reaching the Partnership Against Domestic Violence

The Partnership Against Domestic Violence can be reached at www.padv.org , or 404.870.9600.

PADV operates a 24-hour crisis line: 404.873.1766.

Contact:

Nancy Friauf

404-871-9760

[email protected]

