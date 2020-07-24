Katharine A. Murphy-Brown, DMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Katharine A. Murphy-Brown, DMD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist for her outstanding achievements in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of her dedication and commitment as Owner of her Private Practice.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Originally founded by Dr. Stephen Hayden, Dr. Murphy-Brown has devoted eight years serving patients from children to adults at their long-standing family dental and cosmetic practice. The dedicated dental team collectively serves the West Bloomfield and surrounding areas including Farmington Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Orchard Lake, Commerce Township, Keego Harbor, Novi, Birmingham, Southfield, Sylvan Lake, and Walled Lake. The dental practice offers a wide range of quality services including cosmetic fillings and bonding, crowns, bridges, implant dentistry, whitening, veneers and lumineers, cosmetic coloring, emergency dental treatments, and more.

Renowned in the Bloomfield Hills area, Dr. Murphy-Brown is a trusted, personable, and knowledgeable dentist, who provides her patients with a comfortable space. For the past 14 years, she has continued learning and improving, specializing in implants, cosmetics, and restorative procedures. She is committed to providing the highest standard of dental care for all of her patients. To expand her knowledge, Dr. Murphy-Brown attends several continuing education programs and conferences throughout the year, including an implant study club.

To prepare for her distinguished career, Dr. Murphy-Brown completed her undergraduate studies from Albion College where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Pre-Dental Studies and Biology. Following, she received her Doctorate of Medical Dentistry in 2006 from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine located in Boston, MA. She was the recipient of the Eleanor J. Bushee Senior Student Award for Academic Excellence and Outstanding Leadership. Later, she went on to complete an internship at Salude Dental Clinic in Colorado. Additionally, in 2010, Dr. Murphy-Brown completed the Synergy Training Program for Implant Dentistry.

Remaining abreast of the latest dental innovations, Dr. Murphy-Brown has maintained active memberships with several dental societies throughout her career. She is affiliated with the American Dental Association, Michigan Dental Association, Oakland County Dental Society, and during her training, the American Association of Women in Dentistry. Dr. Murphy-Brown is also devoted to her local community and actively participates with MS society sponsored walks.



In recognition of her professional contributions, Dr. Murphy-Brown has received HOUR Top Dentist Recognition 2012 through 2019, Top Doc Recognition 2019, and Best of West Bloomfield for Cosmetic Dentistry in 2019.

Dr. Murphy-Brown dedicates this recognition to her brother and inspiration, Brian Murphy, DDS. She also dedicates this to associate dentist and colleague, Dr. Stephen Hayden, his mentor Robert Girshek, DMD, and colleague and friend, Randa Jundi-Samman, DMD.

When she is not practicing medicine, Dr. Murphy-Brown enjoys water skiing, downhill skiing, photography, traveling, and enjoying her time with family and friends.



For more information, please visit: http://www.kmurphydental.com/

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

