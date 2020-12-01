Katharine Weymouth Joins SpotlightDC's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SpotlightDC: Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism is pleased to announce Katharine Weymouth has joined its Board of Directors.

Established in 2018, SpotlightDC is a nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. that raises charitable funds and awards grants to reporters pursuing worthy investigative or explanatory projects matters in the public interest in the D.C. region.

"At a time when coverage of local government, politics, criminal justice, health and education is shrinking, I am thrilled to join a nonprofit focused on supporting watchdog journalism in the DC region," Weymouth says. "It's a higher calling that will make our institutions function better for all citizens."

Weymouth chairs the Greater Washington Community Foundation and also serves on a number of public and private company boards. She served as Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of The Washington Post, the newspaper division of The Washington Post Company, from 2008 through the end of 2014.

SpotlightDC launched in July with " Waste Mismanagement: How the District Loses Millions on Garbage Disposal ," published by Washington City Paper, followed by DCist's publication of a nine-month investigation into fraud in DC's eviction system.

Weymouth joins Board Chair Colbert I. King; Margaret "Peggy" Engel; Kojo Nnamdi; and Harry Jaffe, president. "Katharine brings deep experience and a commitment to quality journalism that will help establish SpotlightDC as an institution in DC journalism," says King.

ABOUT SPOTLIGHTDC

SpotlightDC is an independent, non-profit fund that awards grants for groundbreaking, original, and fair-minded investigative journalism projects focused on the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region. Co-founded by longtime DC journalist Harry Jaffe and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for The Washington Post Colbert I. King, SpotlightDC raises charitable funds to invest in long-term reporting projects that hold the powerful to account and serve the public interest by shedding light on underreported stories. We encourage both independent freelance journalists and affiliated reporters to apply for grants up to $10,000 for their investigative work. For more information, please visit www.SpotlightDC.org or follow @Spotlight4DC on Twitter.

