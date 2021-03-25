Katherine Bonincontri is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CROFTON, Md., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katherine Bonincontri is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Executive in the field of Behavioral and Mental Health Services and for her outstanding contributions as President & Executive Director at Robert A. Pascal Youth & Family Services.

Situated in Odenton, Maryland, Robert A. Pascal Youth & Family Services proudly serves the citizens of Anne Arundel County and throughout the Baltimore-Washington-Annapolis metro area for more than 30 years. Pascal Crisis Services, Inc. provides persons experiencing behavioral health and substance use disorder crises with innovative, comprehensive mental health, and substance use disorder treatment. The highly trained team is offering telehealth services.

Throughout her distinguished career, Mrs. Katherine Bonincontri has made a great impact in her community, fueled by her passion for caring for people and their psychological wellbeing. Prior to working at Robert A. Pascal Youth & Family Services, she served proudly in U.S. Air Force as a medic for many years and was later recruited by the U.S. Department of Defense to work as a translator. She then went on to complete her undergraduate studies and became a teacher. Between 2005 and 2013, she excelled as executive director of the Anne Arundel Crisis Response System.

In her current capacity, Mrs. Bonincontri provides innovative treatments to individuals with behavioral health and substance abuse disorders. Through her leadership, she aims to make the Pascal Crisis Stabilization Center the foremost provider of crisis and outpatient behavioral health services in Maryland. She is proud to have helped thousands of the most underserved citizens in the state through the crisis center. In a career filled with success and highlights, Mrs. Bonincontri attributes her success to psychological resiliency, her mentors, and the wonderful people she had the pleasure of knowing in the United States military.

In light of her academic achievements, Mrs. Bonincontri earned a Master's Degree in Human Relations from the University of Oklahoma and a Master's of Arts in Counseling and Clinical Psychology from Troy University. With a commitment to excellence, she has also been a licensed clinician since 2004.

Mrs. Bonincontri dedicates this honorable recognition with special thanks to my husband of seven years, Phillip Bonincontri.

To learn more, please visit https://pascalcsi.org/.

